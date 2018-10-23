Fantasy Football Week 8 BS Meter

0 of 10

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The importance of working the waiver wire can't be understated, especially coming out of Week 7.

After a solid return to action in Week 6, Marlon Mack was a top add for many teams looking for running back help. He was unable to break through as a rookie in 2017 and had multiple starts and stops to this season due to a variety of injuries. With the Colts unable to establish a ground game in Mack's absence, he was given an opportunity to lead the way and now looks like an asset to both the Colts and fantasy teams.

Nick Chubb was a popular stash coming out of fantasy drafts with the hope he'd eventually eat into or completely take over the Cleveland Browns' backfield workload from Carlos Hyde. Chubb flashed in a minor role, and the team talked about using him more, but it wasn't until last week's trade that sent Hyde to the Jacksonville Jaguars that Chubb's fantasy value became meaningful.

Could Raheem Mostert be the next big contributor off the waiver wire? Depending on the severity of Matt Breida's ankle injury, the San Francisco 49ers may need Mostert to stick around as their new lead back. Whether he provides your team with some much-needed depth or a short-term starter, you shouldn't be shy about using a top waiver priority or a sizeable chunk of your free-agent budget to get him. Don't assume other potential lead backs will become available.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 8. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.