Fantasy Football Week 7 BS Meter

Assessing your fantasy team after the first month of the season gives you a decent sample size to determine where players stand and how values have changed from the day you drafted them to present day. However, those assessments must continue throughout the season.

Marshawn Lynch provided fantasy owners with an unexpected boost by playing the first four games as a top-10 running back. While pleasantly surprising, it didn't mean Lynch was on his way to carrying teams to fantasy championships. If you understood that, his performances in the last two games weren't overly disappointing.

Tarik Cohen and David Njoku looked like two candidates primed for breakout seasons. Unfortunately, slow starts over the first three weeks made a lot of fantasy players question if that would happen, so rosters and lineups were adjusted accordingly, even if that meant cutting either player loose. The last three weeks have seen big outings for both players, as their roles are starting to become clearer and more important.

The B.S. Meter breaks down the 10 most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 7. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10 with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

