Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Fantasy Big Board

Better Than Usual

Jameis Winston, TB (at ATL)

Following a three-game suspension and a second-half appearance in a blowout loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 4, Winston comes out of the bye set for his first start of the season with a chance to make an immediate fantasy impact in Atlanta.

Last week, Ben Roethlisberger hung 250 yards and three touchdowns on the Falcons, which made him the No. 5 fantasy quarterback with 21.6 points. Through five games, the Falcons are allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, as they're giving up an average of 287 yards and 2.4 touchdowns through the air.

Winston inherits an offense averaging a league-high 363.2 passing yards per game, which has been a necessity as much as an accomplishment. Tampa Bay's defense has given up 445.8 total yards per game, which is second only to the Kansas City Chiefs. Winston should be able to step in with a strong fantasy performance in a high-scoring showdown in Atlanta.

Andy Dalton, CIN (vs. PIT)

Dalton's run of four multi-touchdown games came to an end last week in a win over the Miami Dolphins. He completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 248 yards with a touchdown and an interception to finish with only 12.9 fantasy points, which put him outside the top 20 quarterbacks. After five games, he's the No. 13 fantasy quarterback with 94.9 fantasy points (18.98 fantasy points per game).

Look for a bounce-back effort from Dalton in another game with lots of potential fantasy points when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers rank second in most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season, as they've given up 1,602 passing yards and 13 touchdowns. The Bengals aren't far behind with the seventh-most fantasy points surrendered to quarterbacks.

When two bad defenses face two strong offenses, it's fair to expect plenty of points on both sides, which means tons of volume and production. Dalton could be a top-10 option for Week 6.

Concern

Russell Wilson, SEA (at OAK)

The concern for Wilson isn't so much about his matchup with the Oakland Raiders as it is about misplaced expectations. As we covered in the Week 6 B.S. Meter, Wilson isn't getting much volume as a passer or a runner. His 19.9 fantasy points in Week 5 marked just the second time he finished inside the top 12 this season. Wilson hasn't hit the 200-yard mark in his last three games and didn't have a single rushing attempt last week.

Seattle is averaging 28.4 pass attempts per game, which ranks 29th in the league. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are eighth in the league with 28.6 rushing attempts. They're the only team in the league to be averaging more rushing attempts than passing attempts. You can expect more of the same this weekend against the Oakland Raiders, who have allowed fifth-most fantasy points to running backs.

Between the lack of pass attempts and Wilson failing to produce as a runner, he's nothing more than an average fantasy option.

Sleeper

Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. LAC)

The fantastic stretch of games for Mayfield over the next two months kicks off with one of his tougher matchups in the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are yielding the 10th-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season, as they've allowed 1,421 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

In a Week 5 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield went for 342 yards with a touchdown and an interception on 25-of-43 passing. He has attempted 84 passes and thrown for 637 yards in two starts, so he has more than enough volume to make up for any mistakes. Plus, he has 33 rushing yards in those two games, which is a nice bonus.

If you miss out on Winston, Mayfield should be the next-best streaming option and could be worth keeping on your roster as he moves into a fantasy-friendly schedule over the next eight weeks.