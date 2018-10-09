Fantasy Football Week 6 BS Meter

0 of 10

Getting ahead of your competition will win you a fantasy football championship if you're cautiously aggressive.

For instance, if you're undefeated or 4-1 with a solid-to-strong running back stable that includes David Johnson, this might be the time to make a move. Even though Johnson is coming off another top-10 performance, a lot of his value is tied to touchdowns. It makes sense in the long run to turn him into a more stable asset on a better, contending team (or into assets on contending teams).

If you've been streaming quarterbacks over the first month of the 2018 season, one extra step is to find someone who has more than just one good matchup over the next few weeks. Baker Mayfield fits into this category based on his schedule over the next two months, so adding him now could be a shrewd, low-risk move that pays off with multiple weeks of great production.

The best fantasy owners know when to let go before it's too late.

It's easy to cling to positive memories of players with name value like Larry Fitzgerald or Russell Wilson, especially if they are failing to live up to expectations. If you're unsure about what to do with formerly great fantasy assets, focus on the numbers and not the names. Sometimes, it's easy to cloud your judgment if you can't separate your feelings from the reality of poor production.

The B.S. Meter breaks down 10 situations covering the most pressing issues in fantasy football heading into Week 6. The statements will be rated from 1 to 10, with 1 being completely true and 10 being total B.S.

Note: All fantasy stats used to calculate finishes are from FantasyPros. All advanced stats are calculated using data from Pro Football Reference. All stats are based on a points-per-reception (PPR) format.

