NASCAR at Kansas 2018 Results: Red-Hot Chase Elliott Wins Elimination Race

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Chase Elliott earned his second win in three weeks at the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.

The No. 9 car already had clinched a spot in the next round of the Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs, but he now has even more momentum heading into the championship stretch after a victory in Sunday's elimination race.

Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman were the four drivers eliminated after failing to get enough points to reach the Round of 8.

Final Results

1. Chase Elliott (9)

2. Kyle Busch (18)

3. Kyle Larson (42)

4. Erik Jones (20)

5. Martin Truex Jr. (78)

6. Brad Keselowski (2)

7. Ryan Blaney (12)

8. Joey Logano (22)

9. Alex Bowman (88)

10. Aric Almirola (10)

Full results available at NASCAR.com.

Although Elliott finished third in laps led with 44, he controlled the action down the stretch and avoided any problems to easily earn the checkered flag:

This victory also meant only he and Aric Almirola were guaranteed spots in the Round of 8 thanks to their recent wins, leading to the rest of the field coming down to points.

It eliminated accomplished drivers, although it wasn't for a lack of trying:

Larson appeared closest to earning the much-needed victory but couldn't get into the top spot.

It was a relatively clean race throughout, with only three cautions over the 267 laps. Joey Logano began on the pole and controlled the action, eventually winning Stage 1. Meanwhile, much of the focus was on the overall standings as the race continued:

Kevin Harvick won Stage 2 despite not needing any extra points, but the action behind him was once again important in this elimination event:

Meanwhile, Harvick appeared to be in great shape to win his eighth race of the year with 76 laps led until a penalty on Lap 216 set him back:

This opened the door for Elliott to move to the front of the pack, and he never relented despite some challenges from Kyle Busch and Larson.

There are now four races left in the 2018 season, with the next three races determining who will compete for a championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 16. The Round of 8 will begin next Sunday at Martinsville Speedway with the First Data 500.