Barcelona Reportedly Scouting River Plate Starlet Exequiel Palacios

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 21, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - OCTOBER 02: Exequiel Palacios of River Plate drives the ball during a quarter final second leg match of Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2018 between River Plate and Independiente at Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 2, 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly sent scouts to watch River Plate's 20-year-old midfielder Exequiel Palacios in action.

The Spanish champions are due to watch him feature in River Plate's clash with Gremio on Tuesday and have already scouted him while on international duty for Argentina, according to Sport

The youngster's agent, Renato Corsi, has said there has been plenty of interest in Palacios, per the report.

"Loads of intermediaries have contacted me but nothing is sealed. We sit down with River Plate because they want to raise his release clause to 30 million euros," he said. "We have had just one chat and not decided anything."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

