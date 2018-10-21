Barcelona Reportedly Scouting River Plate Starlet Exequiel Palacios

Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly sent scouts to watch River Plate's 20-year-old midfielder Exequiel Palacios in action.

The Spanish champions are due to watch him feature in River Plate's clash with Gremio on Tuesday and have already scouted him while on international duty for Argentina, according to Sport.

The youngster's agent, Renato Corsi, has said there has been plenty of interest in Palacios, per the report.

"Loads of intermediaries have contacted me but nothing is sealed. We sit down with River Plate because they want to raise his release clause to 30 million euros," he said. "We have had just one chat and not decided anything."

