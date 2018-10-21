Steelers Owner Art Rooney II Doesn't Expect Team to Trade Le'Veon Bell

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs the ball during the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The AFC won 24-23. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)
Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II told the NFL Network this week that he doesn't expect star running back Le'Veon Bell to be traded amid his ongoing contract saga and holdout.

"I expect him to be a member of the team going forward," he said when asked about the Oct. 30 trade deadline, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. "That's my expectation."

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Mychal Kendricks Meeting with NFL This Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mychal Kendricks Meeting with NFL This Week

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Burfict Fined $112K for Hit on AB

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    Report: Burfict Fined $112K for Hit on AB

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Gronk Unlikely to Play vs. Bears with Back, Ankle Injuries

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Gronk Unlikely to Play vs. Bears with Back, Ankle Injuries

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Schumer Calls on Maroon 5 to Boycott Super Bowl

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schumer Calls on Maroon 5 to Boycott Super Bowl

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report