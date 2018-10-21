Manchester City Transfer News: Nathan Ake Bid Reportedly Considered Amid Rumours

Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly considering a £40 million bid for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake after rumours surfaced linking the Dutchman with rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ake, 23, has enjoyed an upward trajectory since he left Chelsea permanently for the Vitality Stadium in June 2017, and MailOnline's Will Griffee reported the Citizens are prepared to pay £40 million for his signature.

The centre-back comes with the added advantage of counting towards the Premier League's homegrown quota. He joined Chelsea in 2011, when he was still just 17—players qualify if they represent a top-flight club for three years before they turn 21.

Bournemouth are sixth in the league but have one of the worst defensive records in the top half of the table, conceding 12 times in their first nine games this season—only United (12) have conceded more. Nevertheless, analyst Simon Gleave noted one area in which forward-thinking Ake stood out as elite:

City already have one of, if not the best centre-back corps in the Premier League. Captain Vincent Kompany—33 in April—is backed up by Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi, Aymeric Laporte and England's John Stones.

There's not a lot of space for another young addition to that bunch—Laporte and Stones are still only 24—although Kompany's contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

The Belgian was recently calm when addressing the topic of his expiring deal, however, as he looks to potentially build on an already successful 10-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium, via Goal:

Ake impressed initially on loan at Bournemouth at the start of the 2016-17 season, illustrated by the fact Chelsea saw fit to recall him back to their lineup when they endured some injury concerns that winter. He looked relatively comfortable at a top English team then and could do again in the near future.

Speaking to Sky Sports (h/t Metro), Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe recently took it as a positive that his player was being targeted by such esteemed peers:

"I think that's a compliment to Nathan and how he's played since he signed for us permanently.

"He's been a model of consistency. He picked up all the player awards that he did at the end of last season and he's carried that form into this [season].

"With any type of speculation that you are linked with, the clubs he's been mentioned with, it's a good sign. However, that doesn't mean we're about to lose him. He's a massive part of what we're doing."

Ake's compatriot Virgil van Dijk shone for another south-coast club, Southampton, before Liverpool made him the world's most expensive defender in January, and the Bournemouth gem could follow with a big move of his own.

Like Van Dijk, Ake tends to stand out for Bournemouth when he's at his best and can exude a high level of class in his play, which was on show in their recent 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, per Sky Sports Statto:

United and Spurs each have reason to be hunting centre-back targets of their own and could pose stiff competition, although City could be onto another coup if they flex their muscle to recruit Ake in 2019.