Real Madrid vs. Viktoria Plzen: UCL Match Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Real Madrid are provided with the welcome distraction of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, when Viktoria Plzen are the guests at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Los Blancos are in dire straits in La Liga, falling short of their expected standard in the domestic competition in a run of four games without a win.

Real coach Julen Lopetegui is under pressure after an unprecedented goal drought severely damaged results, and home fans will be desperate to see their team score plenty against the visitors from the Czech Republic.



The Spanish giants are second in Champions League Group G after losing 1-0 at CSKA Moscow in the last round of group games.

Here's how you can watch the action:

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 23

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport ESPN (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK); B/R Live (U.S.)

Odds: Real win: 2-25, Plzen win: 22-1, Draw: 10-1

(Odds via OddsShark)



Preview

There would normally be a confident air around Madrid with minnows visiting in the Champions League, but Real fans are anything but relaxed at present.

Lopetegui's tenure is imploding, and the coach will be questioning his decision to turn his back on the Spain national team to take up the role with Los Blancos.

The sale of Cristiano Ronaldo has triggered an identity crisis at the Bernabeu, and the team have forgotten how to put lesser sides to the sword.

Levante claimed a shock 2-1 La Liga victory in Madrid on Saturday to compound the team's issues.

It's unthinkable Plzen could do the same on Tuesday, but Real's form is so unpredictable that anything could happen.

The Czech team have previously featured in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League, possessing confidence and pedigree as they represent their country.

Madrid should be far too strong for Plzen, but the hosts won't be expected to simply win—they will be expected to win by a huge margin.

Madrid's problem is not creating chances. They missed a hatful against Levante, with the visitors mustering minimal efforts on goal. However, Los Blancos are losing matches in a way that doesn't befit the Champions League holders.

Gareth Bale came off the bench in an attempt to spare Madrid's blushes against Levante, and the Wales international will be expected to lead the charge if fully fit on Tuesday night.

The winger has four goals and two assists in nine La Liga and Champions League appearances this term, and these statistics have to quickly increase to save Lopetegui's job.

A draw or defeat on Tuesday night is unthinkable for Los Blancos. President Florentino Perez is not renowned as a patient man, and the manager could quickly change before the January transfer window opens.

Plzen will likely have minimal threat on Tuesday, affording the hosts an opportunity to get in plenty of shooting practice as they search for their lost mojo once again.