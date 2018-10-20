Chris Sale Says He Was Hospitalized Due to Irritation in Belly Button Ring

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

A belly button ring apparently gave Chris Sale fits in his quest for a World Series ring.

Speaking to reporters Saturday, the Boston Red Sox ace disclosed an irritation caused by naval jewelry is what sent him to the hospital with a stomach illness last week.

"I had irritation from a belly button ring," he said, according to the Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato. "Constantly taking it in and out caused irritation. Doctors and nurses at MGH were awesome. Things happen. You handle them. And keep moving forward."

It prevented Sale from starting Game 5 of the American League Championship Series, but it proved not to matter as David Price stitched together a masterpiece by throwing six shutout innings to close out the Houston Astros.

Sale will be on the mound for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Fenway Park.