Russell Westbrook to Make Season Debut vs. Kings After Knee Injury Recovery

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook could provide the spark needed to get the team its first win of the 2018-19 season.

The Thunder announced Westbrook will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

The 29-year-old UCLA product was a model of durability over the previous three seasons, missing just five total games over that span. He missed the start of the current campaign while recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-September, which kept him out for Oklahoma City's first two games.

Westbrook is building one of the best resumes of any active NBA player with an MVP Award, seven All-Star Game selections, two All-NBA first-team nods and two scoring titles. OKC also qualified for the playoffs in eight of his first 10 seasons, reaching the NBA Finals in 2012.

Dennis Schroder started in Westbrook's place against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. Schroder will be able to come off the bench and add length to head coach Billy Donovan's rotation.

Even though Westbrook was only gone for two games, it's clear how much the Thunder's offense suffered without him. They currently rank last in the NBA in offensive efficiency and points per game. His return will help speed up the pace and get everyone more comfortable in their usual roles again.