NFL Rumors: 'There Is Doubt' About Ryan Tannehill's Future with Dolphins

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) prepares to throw against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Ryan Tannehill could be entering his final weeks as a member of the Miami Dolphins

Per Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, there is "doubt" about Tannehill's future with the Dolphins after this season. 

Tannehill is dealing with a shoulder injury that kept him out of last week's win over the Chicago Bears and will sideline him again in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions

Prior to hurting his shoulder, Tannehill was putting together a solid season. The 30-year-old has completed 65.9 percent of his passes with eight touchdowns and five interceptions through five games. 

Injuries have become as much a part of Tannehill's career as his stats on the field. He missed all of last season after having surgery to fix a torn ACL he originally suffered in December 2016. 

Salguero did note the Dolphins are confident Tannehill will be back starting games at some point this season. 

The Dolphins still owe Tannehill $38.2 million over the next two years as part of the four-year contract extension he signed in May 2015. His $26.6 million cap hit in 2019 is the sixth-highest among quarterbacks, per OverTheCap.com

Miami is currently projected to have just $24.1 million in cap space next season. 

Tannehill has been Miami's starting quarterback since being drafted No. 8 overall in 2012. The team has made just one playoff appearance since he took over, losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Game in 2016. 

