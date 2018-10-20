Floyd Mayweather 'Don't Give a F--K About What's Going on With' Manny Pacquiao

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is changing his tune about a potential rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Mayweather said he "don't give a f--k about what's going on with Pacquiao."

This is a shift for the 50-0 boxer, who wrote in an Instagram post last month that a second fight with Pacquiao was on the horizon. The two previously fought in May 2015, with Mayweather winning via unanimous decision.

"I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year," Mayweather wrote at the time. "Another 9 figure pay day on the way."



Perhaps Mayweather found another nine-figure payday could come elsewhere. He has been engaged in a war of words with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, whose stock has skyrocketed since he defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229 via fourth-round submission.