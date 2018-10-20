The Figure 8 Leglock and the 10 Best All-Time Finishers of WWE Women SuperstarsOctober 20, 2018
The Figure 8 Leglock and the 10 Best All-Time Finishers of WWE Women Superstars
WWE Evolution is the first all-women pay-per view in the company's history, and it will air live on the WWE Network on Oct. 28. It's the latest in a line of firsts, ever since NXT started beefing up its women's division in 2011. The best competitors of that first wave moved up to the main roster, and slowly, through a combination of self-advocacy and fan support, the culture surrounding women's wrestling changed.
Today, the women have the two most compelling storylines on either main roster brand: The Bella Twins versus Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. And there is no better time to recognize that, front and center.
To celebrate this latest step in the ongoing women's evolution, here are the Top 10 WWE women's finishers of all time. Which one is your favorite? Did we miss one, let us know in the comments.
PTO (Paige)
There's a bitter irony to Paige's career. A skilled ringworker who grew up performing in her family's promotion, Paige is one of the women who is directly responsible for changing attitudes towards women's wrestling. Unfortunately, she had to retire young, and thus was no able to reap the full benefits of her work.
Her submission finisher, the Paige Tap Out (PTO), looks painful. She starts it off as a Texas Cloverleaf, but she adds an extra twist that makes it her own. It also depends on her opponents' flexibility; the further her foe can bend her back, the better it looks.
Rack Attack 2.0 (Nikki Bella)
For Nikki Bella's original Rack attack, she landed in a standing position on her knees, which compromised her neck and back. And after she had neck surgery in 2015, she changed her finisher to the Rack Attack 2.0, a fireman's carry that transitioned into a cutter. It's actually an improvement over the original; it looks more impactful, and its movement is reminiscent of Brock Lesnar's F-5.
Eclipse (Ember Moon)
Ember Moon's television debut was at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II, where she dominated in a match against Billie Kay. And she finished her match with the Eclipse, a jumping top rope stunner that wowed the crowd. It's the sort of move that could move a match from solid to classic status if she hits it at the right time, in the right match, to clinch her first WWE world title.
Banks Statement (Sasha Banks)
The best WWE finishers build on a foundation of what's familiar, and then remix it slightly, so that the individual wrestler an call the move his or her own. The Bank Statement is always preceded by a Backbreaker, most recently popularized by Carlito. Banks then torques her opponent's neck all the way back. The logical storytelling is baked into the sequence; Banks has to soften up her opponent's neck and back before applying additional pressure.
Seven Seas (Kairi Sane)
"Macho Man" Randy Savage was the king of the elbow drop, he had the hang-time, precision, and wind-up to make it an impactful move. Today, his legacy is carried on through two NXT wrestlers. The first is The Velveteen Dream. And the second is Kairi Sane, who does a massive windup on her way down to sell the move believably. Sane weighs 115 lbs; she's thinner and shorter than a lot other women on the roster, but this elbow drop sells her as a believable, if unlikely champion.
Last Call (Melina)
Melina was part of the pre-NXT era, so it's hard to judge her on the same merits as Asuka or Ronda Rousey. But her finisher, The Last Call, was always one of the best finishers, man or woman. A sunset powerbomb, John Cena used this move as a surprise innovation in his 2015 feud with Kevin Owens. But Melina pulled this off every night, and she incorporated a death 2shriek into its windup to sell its impact.
Glam Slam (Beth Phoenix)
Beth Phoenix had little competition during the era in which she competed--nothing on the level of Mickie James versus Trish Stratus, or Bayley vs. Sasha Banks. She was just so powerful and dominant compared to every woman aside from her. And her Glam Slam highlighted both her size contrast and her physical strength in the best way possible. The opponent ends the sequence by getting slammed face down on the mat. Planned or not, that has to hurt.
Litasault (Lita)
This is a classic. Lita had a more dressed down, every girl look to her presentation, especially when she joined with the Hardy Boyz as a member of Team Xtreme. The three of them all sold themselves as daredevils, who were willing to sacrifice their bodies for the victory. And Lita's moonsault was a massive part of that ethos. She'd use it on men during the Hardy matches when the referee's back was turned, or she'd use it on the women as a high impact closer.
Black Widow (AJ Lee)
This is better known as an octopus hold, and it's no wonder; it's just a massive jumble of arms and legs. AJ Lee's stature worked to her advantage in this case. Because she's small, she had to put her whole body into it; she looks like a parasite attacking it host. Often the opponent can stand while she locking it in, and then theatrically drop down to one leg
Figure 8 Leglock (Charlotte Flair)
It's twice as nice as her father's. That's the way WWE sells Charlotte Flair's version of the Figure 4 Leglock. It starts off as an ordinary leglock, but thanks Charlotte's gymnastics background, she able to perform a bridge, which increases the pressure on the opponent's legs. She used it to take down Asuka for the first time in her career; could Ronda Rousey be its next victim? It wouldn't be surprising.