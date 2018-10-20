The Figure 8 Leglock and the 10 Best All-Time Finishers of WWE Women Superstars

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Evolution is the first all-women pay-per view in the company's history, and it will air live on the WWE Network on Oct. 28. It's the latest in a line of firsts, ever since NXT started beefing up its women's division in 2011. The best competitors of that first wave moved up to the main roster, and slowly, through a combination of self-advocacy and fan support, the culture surrounding women's wrestling changed.

Today, the women have the two most compelling storylines on either main roster brand: The Bella Twins versus Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch. And there is no better time to recognize that, front and center.

To celebrate this latest step in the ongoing women's evolution, here are the Top 10 WWE women's finishers of all time. Which one is your favorite? Did we miss one, let us know in the comments.