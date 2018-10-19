Liquid Chap, 72hrs, Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 5 Fortnite Fall Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Liquid Chap and Liquid 72hrs emerged victorious with 11 points in six matches Friday to capture the $67,500 top prize as the North American champions in Week 5 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish.

Chap and 72hrs beat out the FaZe duo tandem of Tennp0 and Jaomock, who racked up seven points to secure second place and $47,500. The winners also earned 305 club points for their Fall Skirmish team, the Bush Bandits, one of five squads created for the six-week, $10 million Fortnite Battle Royale event.

Meanwhile, it was the Gentside duo of Blax and Madzen winning $67,500 for their triumph in the European region earlier Friday with 13 points.

Kinguin teammates Taiovsky and Hycel edged Octagon Sieba and Boyerxd, the winner of last week's solo tournament, for second on the elimination tiebreaker. Both duos earned 11 points.

Although the European tournament ran mostly problem-free, it was an entirely different story for players in North America, as server problems once again took center stage.

Lag has been a consistent storyline dating back to the Summer Skirmish, and, while improvements have been made in recent months to make it less of a weekly issue, there are still occasions when the game becomes borderline unplayable during the final circles.

Friday was one of those days, as Connor Tapp of Team Liquid showcased (some language NSFW):

Ninja and FaZe Tfue—the video game's two most prominent Twitch streamers—both openly complained about the situation throughout the event. An inability to build structures quickly and edit their walls eliminated strategy plays that are core to success.

Epic Games has attempted to create elimination incentives to prevent situations in which 70 or more players are still alive after the second circle. That, along with games in which upward of 30 gamers are alive in the final few circles, usually lead to massive lag.

Royale Flush, Week 5's scoring system, was based on a balanced format for upward of four kills and finishing inside the top five. There was also a bonus for the highest elimination game. It wasn't enough, however, as mid-game camping still took precedence over aggressive plays, and it hurt the whole tourney.

While Epic wants to preserve the importance of getting a Victory Royale, it must continue to increase the points awarded for eliminations or vastly improve server performance.

The issues don't take away from the performance by Chap and 72hrs or the other top finishers, though.

Here's a look at some highlights from Friday's action:

The good news for top players is that the Fall Skirmish concludes next weekend at TwitchCon 2018 in San Jose with a LAN tournament. Having all the competitors in one location has provided a far better gaming and viewing experience so far in Fortnite's short history.

Epic Games previously announced a $400,000 grand prize for next week's multistage event.