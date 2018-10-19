Tyron Woodley: Floyd Mayweather Said Khabib Fight '70 Percent Likely'

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says a matchup between Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov seems more likely to happen than not.

Appearing on TMZ Sports' The Hollywood Beatdown, Woodley said Mayweather told him there is "a 70 percent chance" a fight with Nurmagomedov happens.

