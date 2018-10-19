Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Targeting Mauro Icardi, Patrick Cutrone

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly are stepping up their search for a new striker, with Mauro Icardi and Patrick Cutrone linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is said to have lost faith with Spain international Alvaro Morata and will target a January capture to aid the club's Premier League challenge.

According to Duncan Wright of the Sun, Icardi is Sarri's first choice to replace Morata, with the Inter Milan star a cult hero at the San Siro. Cutrone made his debut for Italy in March and has impressed for AC Milan.

Morata's stock has plummeted since last season, and the former Juventus and Real Madrid forward has failed to fully adapt to the English game.

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Icardi has developed into one of the world's greatest No. 9s at Inter, and it's no surprise a collection of big teams are watching the 25-year-old closely.

Corriere della Sera (h/t Football Italia) reported Inter want to hand a new deal to the striker, as his current contract contains a release clause of €110 million (£98 million). The clause is only valid for a two-week period next summer but would allow the Argentina international to potentially walk for a fee under his valuation.

Chelsea would have no problem paying £98 million for Icardi, with transfer packages spiralling upwards every transfer window.

However, the Blues would have to pay much more to land the player in January if they want immediate reinforcements.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Icardi recently said he is happy as his club's captain and has no wish to move away from the Nerazzurri. Per Sky Italia (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic), the forward explained his love for Inter.

"I'm happy to stay here," Icardi said. "There have been contacts, but I decided to stay here for myself and my family. I had the dream of playing in the Champions League in the Inter shirt and therefore I couldn't leave."

Cutrone is a burgeoning talent, and his Milan form has seen him gain his first senior cap at international level.

The 20-year-old scored 14 goals in 37 appearances for Milan in Serie A and Europe, but he started 11 games on the Rossoneri bench. His goal ratio has been impressive for a young striker, and his predatory skills shine like a beacon in the penalty area.

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Cutrone would appear to be an easier target to sign than Icardi, but the Italian has much further to travel to reach the Argentinian's consistency.

Sarri could be interested in his young compatriot as a long-term addition, working in rotation with Morata and Olivier Giroud for the second half of the campaign.

Chelsea's weakest position is the No. 9 role, and after strikers such as Didier Drogba and Diego Costa treading the boards in west London, Blues fans will expect a big name to arrive imminently.