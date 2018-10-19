Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Respects and Values John Mara's Opinion

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 11: Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants reacts as he looks for a pass interference call against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium on October 11, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Eagles defeated the Giants 34-13. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants owner John Mara was recently critical of Odell Beckham Jr. for making headlines off the field, but the star wideout is not about to get into a war of words with management.

"I respect and value his opinion," Beckham said on Friday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

While he had previously made comments about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, the three-time Pro Bowler made it clear No. 10 is not the only one to blame for the team's struggles.

"We're 1-5," Beckham said, per Raanan. "Everybody has to play better."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

