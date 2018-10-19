Odell Beckham Jr. Says He Respects and Values John Mara's Opinion

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Giants owner John Mara was recently critical of Odell Beckham Jr. for making headlines off the field, but the star wideout is not about to get into a war of words with management.

"I respect and value his opinion," Beckham said on Friday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

While he had previously made comments about Giants quarterback Eli Manning, the three-time Pro Bowler made it clear No. 10 is not the only one to blame for the team's struggles.

"We're 1-5," Beckham said, per Raanan. "Everybody has to play better."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.