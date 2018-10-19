USA F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is on course to sew up a fifth Formula One world championship in Sunday's 2018 United States Grand Prix after the Briton finished Friday's first practice session 1.3 seconds faster than any other driver.

It was a rainy first session in Austin, Texas, but Hamilton took his drive up a notch nearing the climax of practice's opening segment to illustrate his class with a lap in one minute, 47.502 seconds, per Formula 1:

The Mercedes star will successfully defend his world title at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday if he wins and second-place Sebastian Vettel finishes third or lower.

Valtteri Bottas followed his Mercedes team-mate in second place to give the manufacturer a major boost ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, who took third and fourth, respectively:

Current driver standings runner-up Vettel faces a make-or-break weekend in Texas, but the wet conditions didn't provide the practice performance he was looking for as he settled for fifth.

Channel 4 F1 correspondent Karun Chandhok noted Ferrari's frustrations as a season of development continued, although the time to turn it on and make a last-ditch lunge is nigh:

But there was only so much one could do in the early practice session. Much of the first hour was tentative from the drivers, who looked uncertain to test even the heavier tyres on a wet track, while Sauber's Charles Leclerc caused a red flag when he spun gravel on to the circuit.

Mercedes have finished the last two Formula One Grands Prix—in Russia and Japan—with a one-two in the classification, and Friday's first practice hinted the same might come to fruition on Sunday.

However, even their bravery was tested by the wet:

One advantage of the conditions, however, was at least some different visuals:

Most drivers managed to record around 10 to 15 laps despite the rain, although eager Toro Rosso practice driver Sean Gelael managed 21, with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen not far behind on 20.

Mercedes have dominated early on in Austin, but the uncertain conditions mean that could all change in second practice later on Friday evening.