USA F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 19: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes WO9 on track during practice for the United States Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2018 in Austin, United States. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton is on course to sew up a fifth Formula One world championship in Sunday's 2018 United States Grand Prix after the Briton finished Friday's first practice session 1.3 seconds faster than any other driver.

It was a rainy first session in Austin, Texas, but Hamilton took his drive up a notch nearing the climax of practice's opening segment to illustrate his class with a lap in one minute, 47.502 seconds, per Formula 1:

The Mercedes star will successfully defend his world title at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday if he wins and second-place Sebastian Vettel finishes third or lower.

Valtteri Bottas followed his Mercedes team-mate in second place to give the manufacturer a major boost ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo, who took third and fourth, respectively:

Current driver standings runner-up Vettel faces a make-or-break weekend in Texas, but the wet conditions didn't provide the practice performance he was looking for as he settled for fifth.

Channel 4 F1 correspondent Karun Chandhok noted Ferrari's frustrations as a season of development continued, although the time to turn it on and make a last-ditch lunge is nigh:

But there was only so much one could do in the early practice session. Much of the first hour was tentative from the drivers, who looked uncertain to test even the heavier tyres on a wet track, while Sauber's Charles Leclerc caused a red flag when he spun gravel on to the circuit.

Mercedes have finished the last two Formula One Grands Prix—in Russia and Japan—with a one-two in the classification, and Friday's first practice hinted the same might come to fruition on Sunday.

However, even their bravery was tested by the wet:

One advantage of the conditions, however, was at least some different visuals:

Most drivers managed to record around 10 to 15 laps despite the rain, although eager Toro Rosso practice driver Sean Gelael managed 21, with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen not far behind on 20.

Mercedes have dominated early on in Austin, but the uncertain conditions mean that could all change in second practice later on Friday evening.  

Related

    ‘Hollywood’ Brown Is CFB’s Most Dangerous Player

    Featured logo
    Featured

    ‘Hollywood’ Brown Is CFB’s Most Dangerous Player

    Matt Hayes
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron's Lakers Are Fast, Fun and Flawed

    Featured logo
    Featured

    LeBron's Lakers Are Fast, Fun and Flawed

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    The Uncomfortable Dilemma of Tyreek Hill

    Featured logo
    Featured

    The Uncomfortable Dilemma of Tyreek Hill

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    $217M Ace Price Finally Shows Up in a Playoff Game

    Featured logo
    Featured

    $217M Ace Price Finally Shows Up in a Playoff Game

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report