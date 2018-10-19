Kawhi Leonard Says He's 'A New Person Every Day' Amid Uncertainty with Raptors

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard isn't tipping his hand for his impending free agency.

Speaking to ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year strayed from making any remarks that could be construed as a tell about his future.

"I'm a new person every day," he said.

The Raptors acquired Leonard and Danny Green in July when they shipped DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs in a blockbuster move rife with risk.

The enigmatic swingman has one year remaining on his contract, and at this early juncture in his Toronto tenure, it's unclear if he's seriously considering a long-term future north of the border—especially since he's long been rumored to covet a move back to his hometown of Los Angeles.

Appearing on The Woj Pod on Thursday (h/t Real GM), ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski indicated the Los Angeles Clippers could be the favorites to sign Leonard next summer:

"What the Clippers are doing right now is very below the radar. What they've done to put themselves in position. They didn't gut themselves, and they're not tanking. They're putting a competitive team on the floor.

"I think, right now, with Kawhi Leonard, they have a better-than-not chance of getting him. We know things will change. He could love Toronto."

On top of that, Windhorst reported the Clippers "are already rotating scouts through Raptor games like Leonard is a college prospect and they have the No. 1 pick."

For now, though, all the Raptors can do is try to make a strong impression on Leonard as they eye an Eastern Conference title that has eluded them all decade long.