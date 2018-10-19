Barcelona Reportedly Identify Alex Remiro as Jasper Cillessen Replacement

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Alex Remiro as Jasper Cillessen seems set to leave the club in the near future.

According to Goal's Ignasi Oliva Gispert, the 23-year-old will be a free agent in 2019 and could be the perfect replacement for Cillessen, who has said he's up for a new challenge.

