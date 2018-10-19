Report: Tottenham Monitoring Barcelona's Malcom Ahead of €50M January Move

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Malcom eyes the ball during the Spanish league football match Club Deportivo Leganes SAD against FC Barcelona at the Estadio Municipal Butarque in Leganes on the outskirts of Madrid on September 26, 2018. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP) (Photo credit should read OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images)
OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Malcom from Barcelona in January despite the winger only moving to the Camp Nou in the summer. 

According to Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird), Spurs could launch a €50 million (£44 million) move for the Brazilian, who has barely played for Barca this season. 

             

