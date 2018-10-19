Report: Tottenham Monitoring Barcelona's Malcom Ahead of €50M January Move

OSCAR DEL POZO/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Malcom from Barcelona in January despite the winger only moving to the Camp Nou in the summer.

According to Sport (h/t MailOnline's Jeorge Bird), Spurs could launch a €50 million (£44 million) move for the Brazilian, who has barely played for Barca this season.

