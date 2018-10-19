Neymar's PSG Release Clause Reportedly Valid for 2020 Amid Barcelona Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Neymar's deal with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly contains a €215 million release clause that won't become active until 2020, so Barcelona or any other interest team will have to negotiate with the French champions if they want to land him before then.

According to Tomas Andreu of Catalan outlet Sport, recent reports the Brazilian wants to return to the Camp Nou assumed the clause could come into play as early as January, but that information is incorrect.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.