Neymar's PSG Release Clause Reportedly Valid for 2020 Amid Barcelona Rumours

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

Neymar's deal with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly contains a €215 million release clause that won't become active until 2020, so Barcelona or any other interest team will have to negotiate with the French champions if they want to land him before then. 

According to Tomas Andreu of Catalan outlet Sport, recent reports the Brazilian wants to return to the Camp Nou assumed the clause could come into play as early as January, but that information is incorrect.

     

