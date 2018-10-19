Kylian Mbappe a Better Target for Real Madrid Than Neymar, Says Steve McManaman

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Former Real Madrid star Steve McManaman has said Kylian Mbappe would be a better addition to the current Los Blancos squad than his Paris Saint-Germain team-mate, Neymar.

McManaman told Marca it is possible either Mbappe or Neymar could end up at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he said his preference would be for Real to sign the young Frenchman:

"Of course it's possible, everything is possible right now. I didn't think that they would pay so much for Mbappe, but I didn't think that Cristiano [Ronaldo] would leave Real Madrid either, but he has.

"Which would I prefer to play for Real Madrid right now? Mbappe. He's younger, he's 19 years old and I think that's why you can teach him more, he would be easier to bring."

