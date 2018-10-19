Mauro Icardi Hints at New Inter Milan Contract Amid Chelsea, Real Madrid Links

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Mauro Icardi has said he is "happy" at Inter Milan and hopes he will sign a new contract soon amid ongoing rumours linking him with the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea.

As one of Europe's most consistent strikers it is no surprise he has been linked with a move away from the San Siro, but he has now made it clear his future lies at Inter, per Sky Italia (h/t Goal's Dejan Kalinic):

"I'm happy to stay here. There have been contacts, but I decided to stay here for myself and my family. I had the dream of playing in the Champions League in the Inter shirt and therefore I couldn't leave. We will try to find a renewal, but I don't know if it will arrive before Christmas."

Icardi's current Inter contract expires in 2021 and is reported to include a €110 million (£97 million) buyout clause for clubs outside of Italy, per Kalinic.

That is an affordable price for a club like Real, particularly for a proven elite striker, which are few and far between.

Icardi, 25, joined Inter from Sampdoria in 2013 and has been the club's attacking talisman ever since, netting 103 Serie A goals in 165 appearances for the club.

Real look in desperate need of a new goalscorer having lost Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and recently gone goalless in four consecutive matches.

Former Real manager Fabio Capello believes the Argentinian could be the answer to Los Blancos' problems, per Squawka:

Meanwhile, despite having enjoyed a fine start to the new season under Maurizio Sarri, Chelsea are still lacking a top class No. 9 as Alvaro Morata has yet to totally convince at Stamford Bridge.

Should either Real or Chelsea decide to enter the market for a new front man in the January transfer window, Icardi would surely be a key target.

His latest comments will reassure Inter that he is committed to the club. But the Italian giants need to get Icardi committed to a new contract soon to ensure he does remain in Milan.