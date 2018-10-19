Liverpool 'Resigned' to Losing Alberto Moreno Amid Arsenal Free Transfer Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly "resigned" to losing full-back Alberto Moreno on a free transfer in the summer, and Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all keeping an eye on the Spaniard's situation.

According to the Mirror's David Maddock, the three see the 26-year-old as a great value signing, however, the Reds have no intention of selling until then.

According to the report, Arsenal boss Unai Emery is particularly keen on Moreno as the two worked together at Sevilla.

The 26-year-old left the Andalusians for Anfield in 2014 amid high expectations, as many saw him as the next great Spanish full-back. An attacking standout, it was believed his athletic ability could make up for some of his defensive issues and his development would continue in England.

Moreno hasn't taken the next step in his development, but he has been a solid contributor, playing in two European finals already.

The Reds have installed Andrew Robertson as their regular starter and have depth in the form of rising starlet Adam Lewis, per sportswriter James Nalton:

According to Maddock, they also retain an interest in Ben Chilwell, although the Leicester City man may not be interested in backing up Robertson.

Emery has continued to go to Nacho Monreal as his preferred starter at left-back, but the Spaniard is 32 years old and starting to show his age. Sead Kolasinac has fallen down the pecking order since an injury at the start of the season, and there's little depth behind the two.

Both Real and Barcelona have established starters―Marcelo and Jordi Alba are in the discussion for the title of best left-back in the world―but major depth concerns.

Los Blancos sent Theo Hernandez on loan to Real Sociedad and have been forced to go to Nacho at times, and Barcelona sold Lucas Digne to Everton in the summer. Their back-up plan is to play one of the left-footed centre-backs like Thomas Vermaelen, who returned from the international break with an injury, per Goal's Chris Burton.

Adding depth is a priority for either side, and they could do far worse than Moreno, who will only cost them in terms of wages, is still relatively young and has gotten used to a back-up role at Anfield.