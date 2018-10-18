Report: Stephen Curry to Executive Produce Faith-Based Drama 'Breakthrough'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates during the second half of Game 2 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 3, 2018. The Warriors won 122-103. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has officially entered the movie business.

Curry has become an executive producer for the upcoming film Breakthrough, according to Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is a faith-based drama about John Smith, a 14-year-old who was declared legally dead after falling through ice but ended up surviving.

"John's story is nothing short of incredible," Curry said of the movie. "It's a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen."

The movie stars Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace and is set to come out in April of 2019. It is based on a true story.

Related

    Kobe Predicts 'Lakers Are Going to Surprise a Lot of People'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe Predicts 'Lakers Are Going to Surprise a Lot of People'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Riley 'Pulls the Plug' on Jimmy Talks for Now

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Riley 'Pulls the Plug' on Jimmy Talks for Now

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr on Military Displays: Sometimes Feels Like We're Patronized

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Kerr on Military Displays: Sometimes Feels Like We're Patronized

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Jerebko Doesn't 'Really Care' About Jazz Anymore

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Jerebko Doesn't 'Really Care' About Jazz Anymore

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area