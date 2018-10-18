Report: Stephen Curry to Executive Produce Faith-Based Drama 'Breakthrough'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has officially entered the movie business.

Curry has become an executive producer for the upcoming film Breakthrough, according to Scott Feinberg of the Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is a faith-based drama about John Smith, a 14-year-old who was declared legally dead after falling through ice but ended up surviving.

"John's story is nothing short of incredible," Curry said of the movie. "It's a story about the power of prayer and perseverance and one I immediately connected to. After reading the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of bringing it to life onscreen."

The movie stars Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace and is set to come out in April of 2019. It is based on a true story.