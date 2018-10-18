Bayern Munich Call Friday Presser Amid Niko Kovac, Arsene Wenger Rumours

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have called a sudden press conference for Friday morning as speculation surrounding the future of under-fire manager Niko Kovac spirals, with Arsene Wenger being linked as his replacement.

Die Roten have failed to win any of their last four matches under Kovac after starting the season with seven wins in succession. Metro reported the German giants have called a presser for Friday at 11 a.m. BST. Metro also noted an article from Le Parisien reported Wenger was interested in taking over at the Allianz Arena.

However, Wenger spoke to Bild (h/t Metro) earlier this week and downplayed a move to succeed Kovac:

"It's important that Hoeness and Rummenigge organise the transition.

"I think the power should stay within ex players. People like Philipp Lahm and Oliver Kahn, it's important that they take over. Football lives within you. You don't learn that at university.

"[On whether he's interested in the job] That's not a topic for me. Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge trusted Niko Kovac and they have to hold on to him."

German journalist Raphael Honigstein reacted to the news that such an array of Bayern's key boardroom and coaching members would be in attendance:

Sky Sports' Tate Macpherson provided quotes from Wenger, who said earlier this week that he expected to make a swift return to management in the new year.

The Frenchman said: "From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world. There are associations, national teams, it could be in Japan. I believe that I will start again on January 1st."

Wenger has yet to return to management since leaving the Gunners at the end of last season after 22 years in north London, his first break from the sport since his first senior position at Nancy in 1984.

Eurosport's Tom Adams noted some irony in a potential marriage between Bayern and Wenger, with the Germans outscoring Arsenal 15-3 in their last three matches:

Arsenal and Bayern first clashed in December 2000, and Wenger oversaw all 12 of their UEFA Champions League meetings, though he only beat the Bavarian brutes on three occasions, losing seven times.

Metro mentioned the last time Bayern called a press conference on short notice with Hoeness, Rummenigge and Salihamidzic present, Jupp Heynckes was announced as manager for a fourth spell.

Carlos Ancelotti was the man stood down on that occasion, but Kovac is a far less experienced tactician in comparison, considering he had only five years senior managerial experience coming to the Allianz Arena.

Again, Wenger, by comparison, is far more seasoned at the top level of the sport, and Goal's Sam Lee teased the impact of the potential appointment:

Wenger has managed in France, Japan and England, but the structure of German football and, more specifically, Bayern's infrastructure, may appeal to the man partly responsible for laying Arsenal's current foundations.