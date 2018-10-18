Report: Chelsea Want to Sign a Striker in January to Replace Alvaro Morata

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri reportedly does not think Alvaro Morata will be a long-term success with the Blues and wants to sign a new striker in January.

Morata has struggled to impress since arriving from Real Madrid in 2017, and Sarri wishes to cut his losses as soon as possible.

According to Duncan Wright of The Sun, Chelsea are drawing up a list of targets, as the Blues search for a striker that can deliver goals and trophies.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.