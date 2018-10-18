Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Rumoured to Be Considering Alberto Moreno Move

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly seeking a reunion with former Sevilla charge Alberto Moreno and wants to sign the defender should he leave Liverpool when his contract expires in the summer.

Moreno's contract at Anfield is due to run out in June, and the Mirror's David Maddock wrote that Emery wants to link back up with Moreno, whom he worked alongside in Seville for one season.

Jurgen Klopp has installed Andrew Robertson as his firm first choice at left-back this season, and Moreno is understood have turned down the offer of an extension, with "no interest in renewing terms."

Maddock wrote that Moreno has been disheartened by Robertson's rise to stardom in the Liverpool left-back slot, with Moreno having endured an up-and-down four year-spell so far at Anfield.

Goal's Neil Jones further detailed Moreno's wish to call an end to his Liverpool tenure, mentioning the faith Klopp has in youngster Adam Lewis:

Moreno still has potential resale value at 26 years of age, and Arsenal are sure to be wary of Nacho Monreal's contract situation, with his deal also set to run out at the end of this season.

Monreal turns 33 in February, and it doesn't appear as though Emery has much faith in Sead Kolasinac, who is yet to feature in the Premier League this season.

Instead, Emery has taken to using Ainsley Maitland-Niles as his deputy left-back of choice.

Monreal provides an important attacking present at the Emirates Stadium, per Goal, and so it seems important the Gunners attempt to replace that impetus if Monreal does leave in 2019:

Moreno has shown good promise in that regard but has often come in for scrutiny about his defending. Robertson has shown no such weaknesses in recent months, with no clear route back into the team for Moreno.

Liverpool signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal last summer in the hopes they could offer him better playing time, and their interest in Moreno strikes as similar to that deal—but in the opposite direction.

Moreno will be free to sign a pre-contract with any non-Premier League outfit as of January 1, although Arsenal will have to wait until summer to go about launching their move.