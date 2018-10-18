WWE Rumors: Kevin Owens Expected to Return from Knee Surgery Before WrestleMania

JP Yim/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is reportedly expected to be back in time for WrestleMania 35 in April after undergoing double knee surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com), Owens is expected back in "late February or early March."

KO tweeted the following post-surgery photo Wednesday on Twitter:

Meltzer noted that while the damage in Owens' left knee was reportedly worse than anticipated, he didn't undergo full reconstructive surgery on either knee.

From a storyline perspective, WWE announced that Bobby Lashley was responsible for Owens' injuries.

After Lashley defeated Owens in a match on the Oct. 8 edition of Raw, he attacked the former Universal champion and turned heel in the process.

Owens is among the most decorated Superstars on the Raw roster, and his absence will leave a significant void, but the fact that he should be back in time for the biggest show of the year is encouraging for all parties involved.

