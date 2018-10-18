Report: Alex Sandro Linked to Manchester United as Juventus Contract Talks Fail

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Alex Sandro has reportedly failed to agree new terms with Juventus, opening the door for a potential transfer to Manchester United.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Metro's Coral Barry) reported the highly rated full-back is in a dispute over the details of a fresh contract with the Italian champions. United have been consistently linked with a move for the Brazilian in the past and could be set to reignite their interest.

Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has long had issues with his squad in defensive positions, and he failed to sign a number of his targets last summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.