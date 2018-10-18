Packers' Lance Kendricks Expected to Be Charged for Marijuana Possession in 2017

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks is expected to face criminal drug charges stemming from a 2017 traffic stop.

According to Samantha Hernandez of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, the Outagamie County District Attorney's office in Appleton, Wisconsin, confirmed Wednesday that it is preparing charges.

A state trooper discovered marijuana in Kendricks' vehicle during a traffic stop in 2017, which led to a marijuana possession citation.

Kendricks was released with the citation and a warning for speeding.

Fox 11 News reported Friday the the citation was dismissed.

The 30-year-old Kendricks is in the midst of his second season with the Packers after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams.

So far this season, the former University of Wisconsin standout has made seven receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown.

The Outagamie County District Attorney's office has yet to announce specifics regarding the charges and when they will be filed.