Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins: Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Dallas owns recent bragging rights in the rivalry with Washington, winning six of the last seven meetings straight up, including the last four in a row, going 5-2 against the spread in the process. Can the Cowboys continue with that dominance when they meet up with the Redskins for an NFC East showdown Sunday afternoon?

NFL point spread: The Redskins opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total was 42 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 25.2-18.1 Redskins (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

Dallas is coming off its best performance this season, a 40-7 shellacking of the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. The Cowboys led the Jaguars 10-0 after one quarter, 24-0 at the half and breezed home from there, winning convincingly outright as three-point home dogs.

For the day, Dallas out-gained Jacksonville 378-204, out-rushed the Jags 206-65, held a 23-10 advantage in first downs, dominated time of possession by a 39/21 tilt and won the turnover battle 2-0. The Cowboys also got four field goals from kicker Brett Maher, including a 50-yarder and a 55-yarder.

Dallas has now out-gained four of its last five opponents and out-rushed each of their last five. At 3-3 overall, the Cowboys trail the first-place Redskins by just a half-game in the NFC East.

Why the Redskins can cover the spread

Washington just bounced back from a bad loss against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago to beat the Carolina Panthers last week 23-17. The Redskins converted an early Panthers turnover into a touchdown, led 14-0 in the first quarter and 17-0 before allowing Carolina to hit the board. They later allowed the Panthers to get within 20-17, added a field goal, then made a defensive stop inside their own red zone to secure the outright victory as two-point home dogs.

On the day, Washington out-rushed the Panthers 132-81, ground out a 35/25 advantage in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-0, creating a plus-10 point differential.

The Redskins have now out-rushed three of their five opponents this season. Not coincidentally, those are the three games they won and covered. At 3-2 overall Washington leads the NFC East by a half-game over Dallas and Philadelphia.

Smart betting pick

The Cowboys beat the Redskins twice last year by scores of 33-19 and 38-14, and realistically, how much has changed since then? The smart money here gets down on Dallas.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone OVER in the Cowboys' last five games vs the Redskins.

The Redskins are 1-6 SU and ATS in their last seven games vs divisional opponents.

The Cowboys are 21-9 SU in their last 30 games before a bye.

