John Cena's Book 'Elbow Grease' a New York Times No. 1 Best-Seller

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

John Cena attends the
Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

WWE Superstar John Cena's children's book Elbow Grease officially became a New York Times No. 1 best-seller on Wednesday.

Cena tweeted the following about the accomplishment:

According to Penguin Random House, Elbow Grease is a story about a monster truck who enters a demolition derby to show that even though he's smaller than his four brothers, he has enough determination to accomplish big things.

The story preaches believing in yourself and never giving up, which have long been Cena's mottos as one of the most recognizable Superstars in WWE history.

While Cena is only a part-time performer in WWE currently, Elbow Grease is the latest in a long line of projects that have earned him mainstream attention out of the ring.

Cena also has a burgeoning career as a Hollywood actor, having appeared in several movies.

Despite that, Cena still manages to make time for WWE. He competed at Super Show-Down in Australia recently and will be part of the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 2.

