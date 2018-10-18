Floyd Mayweather Says He's Open to Conor McGregor Rematch After Khabib Fight

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 14: Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends the New York Liberty vs the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA basketball game at Staples Center on August 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)
Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has said he would be happy to give UFC star Conor McGregor a rematch in the boxing ring after he's faced Khabib Nurmagomedov. 

McGregor was recently beaten by Nurmagomedov in his first action since losing to Mayweather in a boxing bout. Since the Russian's win, there has been buzz about a possible showdown with Money, with the boxer telling TMZ they will face off.

He also said to TMZ that after a showdown with Nurmagomedov, he would be willing to go toe-to-toe with McGregor again.

"McGregor was talking that s--t, so it ain't over," said the undefeated boxer. "After me and Khabib lock up, me and McGregor we gonna lock up again."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Canelo: Fielding Will Be Bigger, Stronger Than Me - This is a Risk

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo: Fielding Will Be Bigger, Stronger Than Me - This is a Risk

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Pacquiao Says Broner Fight is "90%" Likely To Push Through

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Pacquiao Says Broner Fight is "90%" Likely To Push Through

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Canelo: If the People Want Third Golovkin Fight, Well Make It

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo: If the People Want Third Golovkin Fight, Well Make It

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Canelo To Mayweather: Stop Hurting Boxing - Fight Me!

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Canelo To Mayweather: Stop Hurting Boxing - Fight Me!

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com