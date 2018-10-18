Floyd Mayweather Says He's Open to Conor McGregor Rematch After Khabib Fight

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather has said he would be happy to give UFC star Conor McGregor a rematch in the boxing ring after he's faced Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was recently beaten by Nurmagomedov in his first action since losing to Mayweather in a boxing bout. Since the Russian's win, there has been buzz about a possible showdown with Money, with the boxer telling TMZ they will face off.

He also said to TMZ that after a showdown with Nurmagomedov, he would be willing to go toe-to-toe with McGregor again.

"McGregor was talking that s--t, so it ain't over," said the undefeated boxer. "After me and Khabib lock up, me and McGregor we gonna lock up again."

