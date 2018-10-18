Luke Shaw, Manchester United Agree to New Contract Until 2023

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United announced on Thursday that full-back Luke Shaw has signed a new contract, keeping him with the Red Devils until 2023.

The club confirmed the new deal, which has an option for a 12-month extension, on their official website.



Shaw's previous £100,000-a-week contract was set to run out in the summer, and according to the MailOnline's Ben Nagle, he'll now earn £150,000 a week.

“Since I came to United, it’s been a whirlwind four years that have passed so quickly," Shaw said, per the official website. "I am very proud to sign my new contract and continue my stay at this great club. I want to thank everybody that has stood by me and shown me huge support - the management, my team-mates and the fans."

The 23-year-old has been a regular at left-back this season and has been one of the team's most consistent performers, completing a remarkable career turnaround.

As Nagle noted, he seemed destined to leave the club last season, as the former Southampton man was a frequent target of criticism from manager Jose Mourinho.

Full Time Devils shared one example of the many times Mourinho took a shot at Shaw:

A product of Southampton's strong academy, Shaw moved to Old Trafford in 2014 as one of the most exciting defensive talents in English football. Expectations were huge for the then-teenager, with many foreseeing a career path similar to that of Gareth Bale.

He flashed tremendous upside during his first season at Old Trafford and seemed primed for a breakout campaign in 2015-16, but disaster struck in a UEFA Champions League contest in September. PSV's Hector Moreno caught him with a tackle that broke his leg and ended his season.

It was the start of a difficult period for Shaw, who needed a long time to get healthy and even longer to rediscover his best form.

That's what makes his solid start to the 2018-19 campaign such a great story, and he's fully deserving of the new contract, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News:

Sky Sports Football believe he could lock down the left-back position for the national team for years to come as well:

With contract negotiations now out of the way, Shaw can fully focus on his football. United have not enjoyed a good start to the season and will need the defender to be at his best in the coming weeks to improve their fortunes.