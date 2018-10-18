Eden Hazard Contract Negotiations Reportedly a 'Priority' for Chelsea

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea reportedly have yet to open contract negotiations with star winger Eden Hazard, but the club sees a new deal for the Belgian as a priority for the immediate future.

Kristof Terreur of Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws reported:

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported Chelsea had made an offer to Hazard, but the Belgian reporter pointed out the former Lille man has stated no proposal has arrived:

The 27-year-old has started the 2018-19 campaign in splendid form and has already bagged seven goals and three assists in the Premier League. The forward is thriving under new manager Maurizio Sarri and has played a huge part in the Blues' run to the top of the standings.

But his great form has been accompanied by renewed speculation linking him with Real Madrid, and Hazard has only added to the rumours by repeatedly talking about how he wants to play for Los Blancos one day.

In an interview with BT Sport (h/t Mirror's Tom Hopkinson) he explained how badly he wanted the move during the summer but how he's happy to stay in west London as well:

"I'll tell you the truth: after the World Cup I wanted to leave.

"It's my dream to play in Spain.

"I could stay at Chelsea for the rest of my career but there is also the possibility that I can leave in a year or two.

"But I love Chelsea and the city. It will be easy to stay at Chelsea. This club is now part of my life."

His contract situation gives him options. Hazard's current deal runs until 2020 so the upcoming negotiations will be pivotal.

If there's no new agreement by the summer, clubs will undoubtedly try their luck with the Blues knowing they'll have to contemplate cashing in or risk losing him for free at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Chelsea appear determined to keep him at Stamford Bridge:

The positivity surrounding the club under Sarri could be key to convincing Hazard, and the current struggles Real are facing will also aid the Blues. Los Blancos' poor attacking form could convince the European champions to go all out for the Belgian, however, and the Spaniards have never been afraid to spend big to get what they want.