Neymar Can Reportedly Leave PSG for €220M Next Summer Amid Barcelona Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly has an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he can leave the club for €220 million (£193 million) at the end of the campaign amid recent speculation regarding a return to Barcelona.

On Wednesday it was reported by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana) that Neymar would be open to moving back to the Camp Nou for a second spell, having left the club for PSG in the summer of 2017.

According to Andrew Gilpin of the Daily Mirror, Neymar would be able to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of this season for the same world-record price PSG paid to land him in the first place.

