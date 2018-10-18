Neymar Can Reportedly Leave PSG for €220M Next Summer Amid Barcelona Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 7: Neymar Jr of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Paris Saint Germain v Olympique Lyon at the Parc des Princes on October 7, 2018 in Paris France (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Neymar reportedly has an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he can leave the club for €220 million (£193 million) at the end of the campaign amid recent speculation regarding a return to Barcelona. 

On Wednesday it was reported by Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana) that Neymar would be open to moving back to the Camp Nou for a second spell, having left the club for PSG in the summer of 2017.

According to Andrew Gilpin of the Daily Mirror, Neymar would be able to leave the Parc des Princes at the end of this season for the same world-record price PSG paid to land him in the first place.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

