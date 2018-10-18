Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Reportedly Want Paul Pogba, Barcelona Scouts Unsure

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba is reportedly a wanted man by some of Barcelona's most influential players, including Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, but club scouts remain "split" on the France international.

According to the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton, international team-mates Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are also keen on the Manchester United man, and manager Ernesto Valverde is on their side. Some scouts fear he may not be a great tactical fit, however.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.