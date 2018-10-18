Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Reportedly Want Paul Pogba, Barcelona Scouts Unsure

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Paul Pogba of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 6, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paul Pogba is reportedly a wanted man by some of Barcelona's most influential players, including Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique, but club scouts remain "split" on the France international. 

According to the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton, international team-mates Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are also keen on the Manchester United man, and manager Ernesto Valverde is on their side. Some scouts fear he may not be a great tactical fit, however.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

