Former USA Gymnastics CEO Indicted on Evidence Tampering in Larry Nassar Case

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, TX - JANUARY 26: Steve Penny, President of USA Gymnastics welcomes guests and media and to announce the USOC designation of the USA Gymnastics National Training Center at Karolyi Ranch as an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site and Hilton's partnership with USA Gynastics and title sponsorship of Team Hilton on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Hilton)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

Steve Penny, the former CEO and president of USA Gymnastics, was arrested Wednesday in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, for allegedly tampering with evidence relating to Larry Nassar's sexual abuse scandal.

According to the Houston Chronicle's David Barron, Penny was indicted by a grand jury Sept. 28 for the third-degree felony. The indictment alleges Penny removed documents about Nassar's conduct from Karolyi Ranch, which was USA Gymnastics' former training site, in Walker County, Texas.

"The indictment further alleges that the removal of the documents was done for the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents," the Walker County District Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Penny is currently awaiting extradition to Walker County. If convicted, he faces between two and 10 years in prison.

Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence on child pornography charges. He was separately sentenced to 40 to 175 years in Ingham County, Michigan, after he sexually abused women and girls under the guise of medical treatment during his time as a physician with Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

He was also sentenced to 40 to 125 years in prison on separate sexual assault charges in Eaton County, Michigan.

As for Karolyi Ranch, gold medalist Aly Raisman sued USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee in March. According to NBC News' Tracy Connor and Sarah Fitzpatrick, Raisman's lawsuit said "Nassar was allowed unfettered access to Raisman and other elite athletes as they trained at the Karolyi Ranch owned by famed coaches Bela and Martha Karolyi and at competitions around the world."

Related

    Trae's Weaknesses Exposed in Debut

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Trae's Weaknesses Exposed in Debut

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Kershaw Proves He Can Be Big-Game Ace

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Kershaw Proves He Can Be Big-Game Ace

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Starting 5s in the NBA

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Ranking the Best Starting 5s in the NBA

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 7 Fantasy Big Board

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Week 7 Fantasy Big Board

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report