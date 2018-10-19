Vikings' Dalvin Cook Ruled Out vs. Jets in Week 7 with Hamstring Injury

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a hamstring injury, according to The Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer.

The 2017 second-round pick missed 12 games as a rookie last year due to a torn ACL. He has also been limited to just three games this season, having been out since Sept. 27.



Cook got off to a solid start to his career, averaging 4.8 yards per carry last year. However, he got off to a slow start in 2018 as he carried the ball 36 times for 98 yards (2.7 yards per carry) and zero touchdowns through his team's first six games.

The second-year back discussed his early struggles in October, via Fox 9 Sports:

He has 98 rushing yards, 107 receiving yards and zero total touchdowns this season.

Minnesota made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game a season ago without Cook and with Case Keenum at quarterback. With Kirk Cousins under center and a healthy Cook, the Vikings were expected to be Super Bowl contenders this season.

Fortunately for Minnesota, veteran Latavius Murray provides a capable option to carry the load out the backfield. He has 261 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and one touchdown this season. While Murray has run the ball well during his time with the Vikings, losing Cook puts all of the pressure on Murray and keeps the team from being able to have a change of pace.

For now, the Vikings will need work on getting Cook to as close to 100 percent as possible before putting him back on the field. Given his injury history through the early part of his pro career, taking the cautious approach would be wise for a player they used a high draft pick on just a year ago.