Jose Altuve Called Out on Controversial Fan Interference Call in ALCS Game 4

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: A fan interferes with Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox as he attempts to catch a ball hit by Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros (not pictured) in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

It took less than an inning for controversy to envelop Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

  1. 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟

  2. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  3. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  4. Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat'

  5. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  6. 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class

  7. 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

  8. Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer

  9. This Is Canoe Polo 😲

  10. Shoot a Bull's-Eye with Extreme Archery 🎯

  11. Ep 3: Mourinho Throws Dinner Party from Hell

  12. Relive Ovi and the Caps' Summer of the Cup

  13. Bodybuilder Making a Difference with Homemade Gyms

  14. How to Perfect Timed Shots in FIFA

  15. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

  16. Happy 30th to KD!

  17. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  18. 16-Year-Old Tristyn Lee Is Getting Ripped in the Gym

  19. Seven-Foot, 12-Year-Old Towers Over Opponents

  20. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

Right Arrow Icon

It appeared as if Jose Altuve tied the game at two in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer, but replay review called him out because of fan interference. A fan made contact with Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts' glove as he made a leaping attempt at the wall, and that was enough for the replay decision to be an out.

The play was more complicated than a straight-up fan interference, though, because it was Betts who leaped into the crowd rather than a spectator blatantly reaching into the field of play.

Altuve was visibly upset with the call, and the fans at Minute Maid Park vehemently booed as they watched what could have been a tie game turn back into a 2-0 Boston lead.

Related

    Stealing Signs Could Be 'Tip of the Iceberg'

    Houston Astros logo
    Houston Astros

    Stealing Signs Could Be 'Tip of the Iceberg'

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Sale (Illness) Will Start Game 6

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Chris Sale (Illness) Will Start Game 6

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Brewers Pull Miley After 1st Batter to Rope-a-Dope Dodgers

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Brewers Pull Miley After 1st Batter to Rope-a-Dope Dodgers

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Dodgers 1 Win Away from World Series Berth

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Dodgers 1 Win Away from World Series Berth

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report