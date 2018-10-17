Jose Altuve Called Out on Controversial Fan Interference Call in ALCS Game 4

Bob Levey/Getty Images

It took less than an inning for controversy to envelop Game 4 of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox.

It appeared as if Jose Altuve tied the game at two in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run homer, but replay review called him out because of fan interference. A fan made contact with Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts' glove as he made a leaping attempt at the wall, and that was enough for the replay decision to be an out.

The play was more complicated than a straight-up fan interference, though, because it was Betts who leaped into the crowd rather than a spectator blatantly reaching into the field of play.

Altuve was visibly upset with the call, and the fans at Minute Maid Park vehemently booed as they watched what could have been a tie game turn back into a 2-0 Boston lead.