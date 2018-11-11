Rams' Cooper Kupp Suffers Non-Contact Knee Injury vs. Seahawks

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp did not return to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after he suffered a knee injury.

"Yeah, I don't think it's very good," Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters after the Rams' 36-31 win.

The receiver was running a passing route in the fourth quarter when he went down holding his left knee.

Kupp, 25, has established himself as one of Jared Goff's preferred playmakers in 2018, registering 35 catches for 527 yards and six scores entering Sunday. He's yet another weapon in a dangerous Rams offense that also features Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods.

Under McVay's guidance, that group of players has become nearly impossible for opposing defenses to stop:

Injuries have been a storyline, however, after Kupp sprained his knee in October against the Denver Broncos and missed two games. It looked as though Kupp more seriously injured his knee after he bent his leg backward in the first half following a horse-collar tackle, but Kupp actually returned to the game on the first drive in the second half before being ruled out.

"You can just see there's a difference when you're out there gutting through it and then when you're out there able to be a great guy with short-space quickness, the lateral agilities to be able to work edges on people in the pass game, all the different things that we ask him to do in the run game—he just wasn't himself," McVay said of Kupp's attempted return, per Myles Simmons of the team's website.

That ability to quickly create separation in the slot is what makes Kupp so valuable for the Rams. And his toughness was on full display after that October sprain.

With Kupp sidelined, Woods will move into the slot role in Kupp's place, while Josh Reynolds will again serve as the team's third option in its three-receiver sets.