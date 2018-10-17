Kevin Durant on Upcoming Free Agency: I Just Want People to Focus on Basketball

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Unless Kevin Durant pulls a Kyrie Irving and commits to staying with his current team rather than explore free agency next summer, the Golden State Warriors superstar can expect to be hounded about his future on a daily basis all season long.

That was the case after Tuesday night's 108-100 season-opening victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, and as a result, the former NBA MVP implored reporters to shift their focus to current matters, like the games at hand.

Per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, Durant said after the opener:

"I just want people to focus on basketball. Focus on what goes on the court. I know it's hard to keep up with it. I know it's easy to look at that type of [expletive] because it's the entertainment side. But wait until the season is over with to analyze [free agency]. I know it's your job and it's hard to say that, but try to shift some of your focus to the court, too. I know you have to still do your job and check on stuff like that, but every day? Every city I go to? Come on, man. I said what I had to say at media day. I understand your job, but let's come to a little agreement. Don't ask me every time you see me. If it's the first time I'm seeing y'all, I don't mind answering. But every time? Come on, bro."

Repetitive questions can get tiring quickly, and Durant has made it clear that the manner in which he responds could vary.

"It depends on how I feel that day," Durant told Haynes. "If I’m in a [expletive]-up mood, you’re going to see. Ask me that question and you’re going to really see what mood I’m in."

Last month, he said "we'll see what happens after the year," per Mark Medina of the Mercury News:

Durant took drama out of the situation last season by hinting at times that he would re-sign with Golden State when free agency arrived this past summer. He ultimately signed a one-and-one deal that featured a player option. Although that deal kept him in the Bay Area for at least one more season, it continued to raise the question as to how long he would remain with the Warriors.

Durant has given himself freedom and flexibility since leaving Oklahoma City for Golden State by signing short-term deals. It has allowed him to cash in while also giving him the opportunity to explore the market if he so chooses.

The two-time defending NBA Finals MVP isn't saying what he will do after this season, but he has made it known that he intends to keep it real.

"Just be honest," Durant said earlier this month, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I was honest with my decision, but just like outwardly if people ask me about it, don't be ashamed to talk about why I decided to move teams and switch teams because it's not the end of the world. I didn't do anything against the law, you know what I'm saying? That's what I thought happened the first time."

Nobody knows what Durant will do, but there doesn't appear to be panic within the Golden State organization at this time. Warriors owner Joe Lacob told NBC Sports Bay Area's Greg Papa on "SportsNet Central" (h/t NBC Sports' Marcus White) on Tuesday night that he's "optimistic" about the team's chances of re-signing the nine-time All-Star.

Of course, Durant represents the uncertain future of the Warriors dynasty. Klay Thompson can also become a free agent next summer, with Draymond Green's current deal running through the 2019-20 season.