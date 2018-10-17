Andre Hal Returns to Texans Practice 4 Months After Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Andre Hal #29 of the Houston Texans reacts after dropping a potential interception in the second half at NRG Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal returned to practice Wednesday four months after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I knew I was going to play [again]," Hal told reporters. "I just didn't know when. That's why I never stopped coming. I never stopped coming to practice, I never stopped working out. I just had a feeling that I was going to play again."

Hal, 26, recorded 71 tackles while starting all 16 games last season. He was originally diagnosed with cancer in June. The Texans can activate Hal at any point over the next 21 days from the active/non-football illness list. 

"We activated the 21-day window on him, so he'll be able to practice with the team," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "At any point in time over the 21-day window we can decide to activate him to the 53-man roster, so we'll see where he's at and go from there. That's great news for [Hal] and for us."

Hal will be allowed to continue practicing with the team until he's ready to be activated. The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos over the next three games before a Week 10 bye. O'Brien did not give a timetable for Hal's return, but timing the 21-day window around their bye might give a glimpse into the team's thinking.

The Texans play Washington on Nov. 18 after their bye, which would give Hal a month to get into game shape and work with the team. 

