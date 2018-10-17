Andre Hal Returns to Texans Practice 4 Months After Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

"We activated the 21-day window on him, so he'll be able to practice with the team," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said. "At any point in time over the 21-day window we can decide to activate him to the 53-man roster, so we'll see where he's at and go from there. That's great news for [Hal] and for us."

Hal will be allowed to continue practicing with the team until he's ready to be activated. The Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos over the next three games before a Week 10 bye. O'Brien did not give a timetable for Hal's return, but timing the 21-day window around their bye might give a glimpse into the team's thinking.

The Texans play Washington on Nov. 18 after their bye, which would give Hal a month to get into game shape and work with the team.