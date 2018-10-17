Chris Sale to Pitch Game 6 of Astros vs. Red Sox ALCS After Being Hospitalized

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale won't return to the mound until Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

According to MLB.com's Ian Browne, manager Alex Cora announced Wednesday that Sale will be on the bump when Game 6 gets underway Saturday evening at Fenway Park.

Sale was hospitalized Sunday with a stomach illness, but he rejoined the club Tuesday in Houston.

Sale was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday and told the coaching staff Tuesday that he felt "good enough" to pitch, per the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham.

However, Olney reported the southpaw "still feels week" in the wake of his hospitalization.

The Red Sox have yet to announce their Game 5 starter.

But without Sale, their options are hardly ideal. Specifically, they could be forced to roll with David Price on short rest or Eduardo Rodriguez in a spot start.

Sale has gone 1-0 with a 3.48 ERA across 10.1 postseason innings, including a one-inning relief appearance in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.