Michael Gallup, Jason Witten, Cowboys Fantasy Outlook Post-Amari Cooper's Injury

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 05: Amari Cooper #19 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys' passing game could be in for another shake-up after top wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a quad injury during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Rich Cimini of ESPN noted the CBS broadcast said Cooper was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Cooper had remained mostly durable since the Oakland Raiders selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft. He missed just two games over his first three years in Oakland and did suffer a concussion during the 2018 campaign before getting dealt to Dallas.

Let's check out the potential fantasy football impact on the team's other wideout options on the outside should he be forced to miss time with the latest ailment.

             

Jason Witten

Another injured wide receiver is the last thing the Cowboys could afford Sunday, considering Randall Cobb and Devin Smith were both listed among the team's inactives against the Jets.

Cooper's exit left quarterback Dak Prescott with few options in the aerial attack, which is troublesome for the team's chances but a notable development for fantasy players relying on tight end Jason Witten. While the veteran may not have been on many fantasy radars entering the season at 37 years old and coming off a year away from the game, the former ESPN broadcaster has been serviceable.

Witten scored a touchdown in each of Dallas' first two games of the season and reached 50 receiving yards in each of the next two.

As long as those other receivers are sidelined, Witten becomes someone that fantasy owners can comfortably put in their lineups. That is especially the case considering the tight end position is not as deep as others in the game. 

             

Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup was the Cowboys' third-round pick in the 2018 draft out of Colorado State. He navigated an up-and-down rookie season but showcased intriguing playmaking ability, including 81 receiving yards and his first NFL touchdown in Week 7 against the Washington Redskins. He finished with 33 receptions and two scores.

Gallup missed two games after undergoing knee surgery but had 20 catches for 339 yards and a touchdown in three games this season entering Sunday.

He's worth fantasy consideration in deeper point-per-reception leagues based on the potential of him taking on a high-profile role if Cooper and the others remain sidelined.

It would take a few weeks of regular targets and production before he warrants a spot in the starting lineup, though. And it's unlikely he'll become more than a No. 3 fantasy wideout this season. 

