Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup to Have Knee Surgery; out 2-4 Weeks with Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) gains yardage after a catch during a NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup is set to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery that will reportedly keep him out two-to-four weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"No structural damage besides the meniscus tear, so the return should be quick," Rapoport added.

Gallup was off to a strong start to the 2019 season with 13 catches for 226 yards through two games. He currently ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards.

    

   

