Report: Liverpool Consider Triggering Kerem Demirbay's £28M Release Clause

TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly are preparing to buy Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay, with the Germany international available for £28 million.

The Reds are in discussions to trigger the player's release clause with the Bundesliga outfit, as Demirbay was also linked with a possible transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

According to Turkish-Football (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express), the player shares management representation with Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, potentially aiding a switch to Anfield. Demirbay played for Dortmund's second team in 2012-13 during Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp's time with BVB.

