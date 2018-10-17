Report: Liverpool Consider Triggering Kerem Demirbay's £28M Release Clause

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2018

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - OCTOBER 07: Kerem Demirbay of Hoffenheim looks on during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena on October 7, 2018 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly are preparing to buy Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay, with the Germany international available for £28 million. 

The Reds are in discussions to trigger the player's release clause with the Bundesliga outfit, as Demirbay was also linked with a possible transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

According to Turkish-Football (h/t Jamie Anderson of the Daily Express), the player shares management representation with Naby Keita and Sadio Mane, potentially aiding a switch to Anfield. Demirbay played for Dortmund's second team in 2012-13 during Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp's time with BVB.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

